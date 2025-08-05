C&C Group Advances Share Buyback Programme

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from C&C Group Plc ( (GB:CCR) ).

C&C Group Plc announced the repurchase of 74,825 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing Buyback Programme, which aims to buy back shares worth up to €15 million by September 2025. This strategic move is likely to impact the company’s share value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing shareholder value and strengthening its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CCR) stock is a Buy with a £1.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on C&C Group Plc stock, see the GB:CCR Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CCR is a Outperform.

C&C Group has a moderately positive outlook driven by strategic corporate actions like share buybacks and stable financial performance. While technical indicators are favorable, high valuation metrics and modest profitability improvements slightly dampen the overall score.

C&C Group Plc operates in the beverage industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of alcoholic drinks. The company is known for its range of cider and beer products, catering to markets in the UK and Ireland.

Average Trading Volume: 861,793

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £643.9M

