C&C Group Advances Share Buyback Programme

An announcement from C&C Group Plc ( (GB:CCR) ) is now available.

C&C Group Plc has announced the repurchase of 73,896 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing Buyback Programme, which aims to buy back shares worth up to €15 million by September 1, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure, reflecting a proactive approach to managing its financial resources.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CCR) stock is a Buy with a £1.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on C&C Group Plc stock, see the GB:CCR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CCR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CCR is a Neutral.

C&C Group Plc’s stock is moderately attractive, driven primarily by its stable financial performance and positive corporate actions like the share buyback program. Despite high valuation concerns with a lofty P/E ratio, the strong dividend yield and technical indicators suggest potential for price appreciation. The absence of earnings call data limits further insights.

More about C&C Group Plc

C&C Group Plc operates in the beverage industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of alcoholic drinks. The company is known for its cider and beer products and has a significant market presence in the UK and Ireland.

Average Trading Volume: 846,200

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £610.1M

