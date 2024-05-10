C&C Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 142,650 of its own ordinary shares as part of its €15 million share buyback program, which is set to continue until June 30, 2024. The shares were bought on the London Stock Exchange with prices ranging from 171.00p to 171.80p. Following the transaction, the total number of ordinary shares in issue for C&C will be 389,188,495, excluding treasury shares.

