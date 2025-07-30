CBL Properties Acquires Malls, Extends Loan Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CBL & Associates Properties ( (CBL) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 29, 2025, CBL Properties acquired four enclosed regional malls from Washington Prime Group for $178.9 million, reinforcing its position as a leading owner and manager of enclosed malls in growing middle markets. This acquisition is part of CBL’s strategy to optimize its portfolio by redeploying proceeds from non-core asset sales into stable and growing assets, enhancing cash flow per share and financial stability. Concurrently, CBL modified and extended a $333 million loan with Beal Bank USA, increasing the principal to $443 million and extending the maturity profile, which reduces interest rate risk and supports the integration of the new properties.

CBL & Associates Properties has a solid valuation with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, making it attractive for value and income investors. Technical indicators suggest positive short-term momentum. Financial performance shows strengths in profitability and cash flow, but high leverage remains a concern.

More about CBL & Associates Properties

CBL Properties, headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. The company’s portfolio includes 89 properties totaling 55.4 million square feet across 22 states, featuring high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers, lifestyle retail centers, and open-air centers. CBL focuses on strengthening its portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing, and profitable reinvestment.

Average Trading Volume: 134,361

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $835.3M

