Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has ceased to be a substantial holder in Webjet Limited as of July 1, 2024. This change in holding status follows alterations in voting interests which are detailed in the provided annexure B. Interested stakeholders in Webjet Limited may find this shift indicative of CBA’s strategic investment moves.

