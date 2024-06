Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has ceased to be a substantial holder in Camplify Holdings Limited as of June 21, 2024. This change comes after the previous substantial holding notice was given on March 11, 2024. Details pertaining to the changes in relevant interests since the last notice are included in the company’s annexure B.

