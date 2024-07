Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has become a substantial holder in Webjet Limited, with a total voting power of 5.01% across 19,595,972 fully paid ordinary shares. The relevant interests arise from control over voting and disposal rights in various capacities, including as a superannuation trustee and investment manager.

