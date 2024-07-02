CBA Acquires 5% Stake in Webjet Limited

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

Webjet Limited has announced that the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and its related entities have become substantial shareholders, now owning a total of 19,537,490 fully paid ordinary shares, which represents a 5% voting power in the company. This shareholding gives CBA a significant influence, with the relevant interests mainly arising from their control over voting rights and the power to dispose of securities through their various investment capacities.

