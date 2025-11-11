Cavalier Resources Director’s Interest Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Cavalier Resources Limited ( (AU:CVR) ) is now available.

Cavalier Resources Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically concerning Anthony Keers. On November 7, 2025, Keers converted 500,000 performance rights into fully paid ordinary shares, increasing his direct shareholding to 833,334 shares. This change reflects a strategic move in the company’s governance, potentially impacting shareholder value and director alignment with company performance.

More about Cavalier Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 108,871

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$22.56M

