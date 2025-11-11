Cavalier Resources Director Alters Securities Holdings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Cavalier Resources Limited ( (AU:CVR) ) has issued an announcement.
Cavalier Resources Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Ranko Matic, in the company’s securities. The change involves the conversion of 1,750,000 performance rights into fully paid ordinary shares, reflecting a shift in Matic’s holdings from performance rights to shares. This adjustment in director’s interest may indicate a strategic alignment with the company’s growth or performance objectives, potentially impacting stakeholders’ perception of the company’s future direction.
More about Cavalier Resources Limited
Average Trading Volume: 108,871
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$22.56M
