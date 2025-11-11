Cavalier Resources Director Alters Securities Holdings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Cavalier Resources Limited ( (AU:CVR) ) has issued an announcement.

Cavalier Resources Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Ranko Matic, in the company’s securities. The change involves the conversion of 1,750,000 performance rights into fully paid ordinary shares, reflecting a shift in Matic’s holdings from performance rights to shares. This adjustment in director’s interest may indicate a strategic alignment with the company’s growth or performance objectives, potentially impacting stakeholders’ perception of the company’s future direction.

More about Cavalier Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 108,871

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$22.56M

See more data about CVR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue