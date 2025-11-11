Cavalier Resources Announces Director’s Interest Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Cavalier Resources Limited ( (AU:CVR) ).

Cavalier Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically for Director Daniel Tuffin. The change involves the conversion of 1,750,000 performance rights into fully paid ordinary shares, increasing Tuffin’s direct and indirect holdings. This adjustment reflects a strategic move within the company, potentially impacting its governance and shareholder structure.

More about Cavalier Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 108,871

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$22.56M

