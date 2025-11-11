Cauldron Energy Issues New Shares Following Option Conversion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Cauldron Energy ( (AU:CXU) ) has shared an announcement.

Cauldron Energy Limited announced the issuance of 103,574 fully paid ordinary shares following the conversion of options. This move, executed without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, signifies compliance with relevant legal provisions and indicates no excluded information, potentially enhancing the company’s market position.

More about Cauldron Energy

Cauldron Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of uranium and other energy-related resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker CXU and is based in Subiaco, Western Australia.

YTD Price Performance: 54.55%

Average Trading Volume: 6,507,288

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$30.42M

