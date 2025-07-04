Catapult Group Strengthens Governance with Key Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Catapult Group International ( (AU:CAT) ) is now available.

Catapult Group International Ltd has enhanced its governance framework with the appointment of Jim Orlando as the Lead Independent Director, a role created to bolster leadership among independent Non-Executive Directors and support effective board functioning. Additionally, changes to the Nomination & Remuneration Committee were made, with Dr. Adir Shiffman stepping down and Igor van de Griendt joining, ensuring all committee members are now Non-Executive Directors, which may improve governance and stakeholder engagement.

Catapult Group International Ltd is a global leader in sports technology solutions, focusing on optimizing athlete performance, preventing injuries, and enhancing return to play. The company operates at the intersection of sports science and analytics, serving over 4,600 teams in more than 40 sports across over 100 countries.

