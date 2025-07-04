Catapult Group International to Hold Virtual-Only 2025 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Catapult Group International ( (AU:CAT) ) has provided an announcement.

Catapult Group International Ltd has announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be conducted as a virtual-only event on August 5, 2025. Shareholders, proxies, and guests can participate via the MUFG Corporate Markets online platform, which allows for listening, voting, and asking questions. This move to a virtual format reflects a growing trend in corporate governance, potentially increasing accessibility and convenience for stakeholders.

Catapult Group International Ltd operates in the sports technology industry, providing performance analytics and wearable technology solutions to sports teams and athletes. The company focuses on enhancing athletic performance and optimizing team strategies through data-driven insights.

