Catapult Group International to Hold Virtual 2025 AGM

Catapult Group International ( (AU:CAT) ) has issued an announcement.

Catapult Group International has announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held virtually on August 5, 2025. The company is encouraging shareholders to participate online to reduce environmental waste and costs associated with physical mailings. This move reflects Catapult’s commitment to sustainability and modern communication practices, potentially enhancing shareholder engagement through digital platforms.

Catapult Group International is a company operating in the sports technology industry, providing performance analytics and wearable technology solutions to enhance athletic performance. The company focuses on delivering innovative products and services to sports teams and athletes worldwide.

