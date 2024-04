Catalyst Metals Limited (AU:CYL) has released an update.

Catalyst Metals Limited has announced the application for quotation of 1.4 million ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX under the code CYL, set to be issued on April 15, 2024. This move indicates an expansion of the company’s available securities to investors and reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.

