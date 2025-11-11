Catalina Resources Ltd Issues 230 Million Unquoted Performance Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Shree Minerals Limited ( (AU:CTN) ) has shared an update.

Catalina Resources Ltd has announced the issuance of 230,000,000 unquoted performance rights securities, as part of a previously announced transaction. This issuance, effective from November 11, 2025, is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, and reflects the company’s ongoing strategic financial maneuvers to enhance its market positioning and operational capabilities.

More about Shree Minerals Limited

Current Market Cap: A$7.32M

See more data about CTN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue