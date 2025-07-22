Catalina Resources Completes Drilling at Laverton Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Shree Minerals Limited ( (AU:CTN) ) has issued an update.

Catalina Resources Limited has completed Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at its Laverton Project in Western Australia, targeting gold and rare earth element (REE) mineralization. The project, strategically located near the Mt Weld REE Mine, involved drilling 711 meters across five holes. The company is awaiting assay results for gold and Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) and is planning further drilling based on these results. This development underscores Catalina’s commitment to advancing its gold and REE targets, leveraging previous exploration successes and its strategic location.

More about Shree Minerals Limited

Catalina Resources Limited is an Australian diversified mineral exploration and mine development company focused on creating shareholder value through exploring and developing prospective gold, base metal, lithium, and iron ore projects.

Current Market Cap: A$9.7M

Find detailed analytics on CTN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue