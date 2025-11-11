Catalina Resources Announces Director’s Acquisition of Performance Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shree Minerals Limited ( (AU:CTN) ) has issued an update.

Catalina Resources Ltd has announced a change in the interest of its director, Karl Simich, involving the acquisition of performance rights. Mr. Simich, through Tongaat Pty Ltd, has acquired 35,000,000 Class A and 35,000,000 Class B Performance Rights under the Employee Incentive Securities Plan, as approved by shareholders at the recent AGM. This move reflects the company’s strategy to align director incentives with shareholder interests, potentially impacting the company’s governance and stakeholder engagement.

