Castile Resources Ltd (AU:CST) has released an update.

Castile Resources Ltd has announced the cessation of over 14 million options due to their expiration without being exercised or converted as of August 9, 2024. The financial community may see this as a notable shift in the company’s capital structure. This could potentially impact Castile’s market position and investor decisions.

