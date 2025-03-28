Castellum Increases Stake in Entra ASA

Entra ASA ( (GB:0R3Y) ) has shared an update.

Castellum Aktiebolag has acquired 390,379 shares in Entra ASA, bringing its total ownership to approximately 35.15% of Entra’s outstanding shares. This transaction, involving a close associate of a board member, highlights Castellum’s significant influence within Entra, potentially impacting the company’s strategic decisions and shareholder dynamics.

More about Entra ASA

YTD Price Performance: 5.34%

Average Trading Volume: 7,513

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: NOK22.22B

