Castellum Increases Stake in Entra ASA

Entra ASA ( (GB:0R3Y) ) has issued an update.

Castellum Aktiebolag has acquired 70,964 shares in Entra ASA at NOK 110.9925 per share, increasing its total ownership to approximately 34.07% of Entra’s outstanding shares. This acquisition, linked to board member Joacim Sjöberg, is subject to regulatory disclosure requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

More about Entra ASA

YTD Price Performance: -4.15%

Average Trading Volume: 7,258

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: NOK20.14B

