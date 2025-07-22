Cassius Mining Ltd Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Cassius Mining Ltd ( (AU:CMD) ) is now available.

Cassius Mining Ltd announced a change in the director’s interest, with James Arkoudis acquiring 4,460,000 fully paid ordinary shares in lieu of director fees, as approved by shareholders. This transaction increases Arkoudis’s total holdings to 22,588,708 shares, reflecting the company’s strategy to align director incentives with shareholder interests, potentially impacting its governance and stakeholder confidence.

More about Cassius Mining Ltd

Cassius Mining Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the extraction and processing of minerals, aiming to expand its market presence and enhance its resource base.

Average Trading Volume: 436,979

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$16.26M

