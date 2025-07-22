Cassius Mining Issues New Shares Without Disclosure Document

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cassius Mining Ltd ( (AU:CMD) ) has provided an update.

Cassius Mining Limited has announced the issuance of 13,380,000 ordinary fully paid shares without a disclosure document under Section 708 of the Corporations Act 2001. The company confirms compliance with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act and states no excluded information needs to be disclosed. This move could potentially impact the company’s financial structure and investor relations by increasing the number of shares in circulation.

More about Cassius Mining Ltd

Cassius Mining Limited is a company involved in the mining industry, with operations and offices in Ghana, Madagascar, Tanzania, and Australia. The company focuses on mining activities and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Average Trading Volume: 436,979

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$16.26M

