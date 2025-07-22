Caspin Resources Announces Director’s Increased Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Caspin Resources Ltd. ( (AU:CPN) ) has provided an announcement.

Caspin Resources Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Justin Tremain acquiring 1,000,000 ordinary full paid shares and 500,000 unlisted options. This change was part of a director participation in a placement approved by shareholders, reflecting a strategic move to strengthen the company’s financial position and align director interests with shareholder value.

More about Caspin Resources Ltd.

Caspin Resources Ltd. operates in the resources sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in identifying and developing opportunities in the mining industry, with a particular emphasis on mineral exploration.

Average Trading Volume: 277,428

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.67M

