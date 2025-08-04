CASI Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Clearance for CID-103 IND Application

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( (CASI) ) has shared an announcement.

On August 4, 2025, CASI Pharmaceuticals announced the FDA clearance of an IND application for CID-103, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, aimed at treating renal allograft antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) in adults. This milestone allows CASI to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CID-103, which could address the significant challenge of AMR in kidney transplantation, potentially impacting the company’s positioning in the biopharmaceutical industry.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the U.S., and globally. The company specializes in hematology oncology therapeutics and treatments for organ transplant rejection and autoimmune diseases, leveraging its regulatory and commercial expertise in the Greater China market.

