CASI Pharmaceuticals Appoints David Cory as CEO to Drive CID-103 Program

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( (CASI) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 21, 2025, CASI Pharmaceuticals announced the appointment of David Cory as the new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Wei-Wu He, who will remain as Executive Chairman. David Cory, with over 30 years of experience in biotech and large pharma companies, is expected to enhance CASI’s U.S. operations and focus on advancing the CID-103 program, a promising anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody for autoimmune diseases and organ transplant rejection. This strategic leadership change aims to strengthen CASI’s market position and deliver long-term value to patients and shareholders.

More about CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the U.S., and globally. The company specializes in hematology oncology therapeutics and treatments for organ transplant rejection and autoimmune diseases, leveraging its regulatory and commercial competencies in China and global drug development expertise.

