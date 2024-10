CASH Financial Services Group (HK:0510) has released an update.

CASH Financial Services Group has announced the acquisition of over 2 million shares in Horizon Robotics for HK$10.4 million. This strategic investment underscores their belief in Horizon Robotics’ potential, especially as a leader in autonomous driving solutions. The move is expected to enhance returns for CASH and CFSG shareholders.

