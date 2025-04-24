CASH Financial Services Group Forms Remuneration Committee to Enhance Governance

An update from CASH Financial Services Group ( (HK:0510) ) is now available.

CASH Financial Services Group Limited has established a Remuneration Committee as part of its corporate governance framework. The Committee, composed mainly of independent non-executive directors, is tasked with recommending and reviewing remuneration policies for directors and senior management, ensuring transparency and fairness in compensation practices. This move is aimed at aligning executive remuneration with the company’s goals and ensuring compliance with corporate governance standards.

