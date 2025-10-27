Cash Converters Announces Proposed Securities Issue to Bolster Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cash Converters International Limited ( (AU:CCV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cash Converters International Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, involving an accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer and a placement. The company plans to issue a total of 81,967,213 ordinary fully paid securities, with 65,573,770 allocated for the accelerated offer and 16,393,443 for the placement. This move is expected to enhance the company’s capital structure and support its ongoing business operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CCV) stock is a Buy with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Cash Converters International Limited

Cash Converters International Limited operates in the financial services industry, specializing in the provision of personal finance solutions and second-hand goods retailing. The company is known for its pawn broking and micro-lending services, catering primarily to consumers seeking short-term financial assistance.

YTD Price Performance: 53.51%

Average Trading Volume: 787,742

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$219.6M



