Cascadia Minerals Secures C$1.75M for Exploration

Cascadia Minerals Ltd (TSE:CAM) has released an update.

Cascadia Minerals Ltd. has successfully completed an upsized private placement, raising C$1,750,000 with significant participation from strategic investor Michael Gentile. The funds will be allocated toward critical mineral exploration in Yukon and British Columbia, as well as general working capital.

