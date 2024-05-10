Cascades Inc. Confirms New Directors with Strong Vote

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) has released an update.

Cascades Inc., a North American leader in eco-friendly recovery, packaging, and hygiene products, has announced the successful election of its eleven director candidates at its Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2024. The directors were elected by a majority of shareholder votes, with the results to be filed with Canadian Securities Regulators. The company, known for sustainable and innovative solutions, continues to thrive with a network of nearly 70 production units and 10,000 employees.

For further insights into TSE:CAS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.