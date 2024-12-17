Cascada Silver Advances Angie Drilling Program

Cascada Silver Corp. (TSE:CSS) has released an update.

Cascada Silver Corp. is advancing its Angie Copper Molybdenum Property by mobilizing equipment for its Phase II diamond drilling program after completing a drone-based magnetometer survey. The program aims to explore significant mineralized intervals of molybdenum and copper, with drilling expected to conclude in February 2025.

