Carysil Limited Releases Q2 Monitoring Agency Report

Carysil Limited ( (IN:CARYSIL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Carysil Limited has released a Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, detailing the utilization of funds raised through a Qualified Institutions Placement. The report, issued by ICRA Limited, is part of compliance with SEBI regulations and aims to ensure transparency in the use of capital. This announcement underscores Carysil’s commitment to regulatory compliance and could enhance stakeholder confidence in the company’s financial management.

More about Carysil Limited

Carysil Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing high-quality kitchen appliances and accessories. The company is known for its innovative products and has a significant market presence in India and other international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 10,880

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 26.89B INR

