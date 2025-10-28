Carter’s Announces $500M Senior Notes Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Carter’s ( (CRI) ).

On October 28, 2025, Carter’s, Inc. announced the commencement of a senior notes offering by its subsidiary, The William Carter Company, aiming to raise $500 million to redeem its 5.625% Senior Notes due 2027. This financial maneuver is part of a broader strategy to restructure its debt, which includes entering a new $750 million asset-based revolving credit facility, replacing the existing one. These moves are expected to impact the company’s financial flexibility and market positioning, although they are subject to market conditions and other factors.

The most recent analyst rating on (CRI) stock is a Hold with a $34.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Carter’s stock, see the CRI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CRI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CRI is a Outperform.

Carter’s overall stock score reflects a mix of strengths and challenges. The low P/E ratio and high dividend yield are significant positives, suggesting potential undervaluation. However, financial performance concerns, particularly in revenue growth and profitability, along with challenges highlighted in the earnings call, weigh on the score.

To see Spark’s full report on CRI stock, click here.

More about Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc. is North America’s largest and most enduring apparel company exclusively for babies and young children. Its core brands, Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh, are among the sector’s most trusted names, sold through over 1,000 stores in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, as well as online. Carter’s is also the largest supplier of baby and young children’s apparel to major North American retailers, with exclusive brands available at Walmart, Target, and Amazon. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Average Trading Volume: 1,327,700

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.18B

Learn more about CRI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue