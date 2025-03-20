Carson River Ventures Announces Share Consolidation

Carson River Ventures Corp. ( (TSE:CRIV) ) has issued an update.

Carson River Ventures Corp. has announced a consolidation of its common shares, effective March 26, 2025, on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The consolidation will see one post-consolidation share for every two pre-consolidation shares, reducing the total number of shares from 27,895,000 to 13,947,501. This move, approved by the board of directors, aims to streamline the company’s share structure, potentially enhancing its market position and attractiveness to investors.

