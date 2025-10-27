Carraro India Schedules Earnings Call for Q2 FY26 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Carraro India Ltd. ( (IN:CARRARO) ) is now available.

Carraro India Limited has announced an upcoming earnings conference call scheduled for November 17, 2025, to discuss its financial results for the quarter and six-month period ending September 30, 2025. The call will involve the management team, including the Managing Director and CFO, who will present the quarterly results and discuss the company’s financial and operational performance. This event is significant for analysts and investors as it provides insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction.

More about Carraro India Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 15,173

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

