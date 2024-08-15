Carpenter Tan Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Carpenter Tan Holdings Limited (HK:0837) has released an update.

Carpenter Tan Holdings Limited, a Cayman Islands-based company, has scheduled a board meeting for August 30, 2024, to review its unaudited interim financial results for the first half of the year and discuss the possible declaration of an interim dividend. The company’s Board consists of a mix of executive and independent non-executive directors, ensuring a balance of internal and external perspectives in its decision-making process.

