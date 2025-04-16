Carpenter Tan Holdings Schedules 2024 AGM with Key Resolutions

Carpenter Tan Holdings Limited ( (HK:0837) ) has issued an announcement.

Carpenter Tan Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 23, 2025, in Jiangsu Province, China. The AGM will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of the 2024 financial statements, re-election of directors, appointment of Crowe (HK) CPA Limited as the auditor, and the declaration of a final dividend of HK36.63 cents per share. Additionally, the meeting will consider granting the board the authority to issue additional shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

