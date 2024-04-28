Carnavale’s Kookynie Project Strikes Gold

Carnavale Resources Limited (AU:CAV) has released an update.

Carnavale Resources Limited announced promising results from their recent exploration activities, including the discovery of new high-grade gold zones at their Kookynie Gold Project. The company is advancing towards establishing a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate and mining study at McTavish East Prospect, with significant drill results indicating potential for both open cut and underground mining. CEO Humphrey Hale highlights the ongoing exploration and the potential for adding new resources at Kookynie, with assays from a completed aircore drilling program expected in the next quarter.

For further insights into AU:CAV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.