Carnaby Resources Ltd. Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Carnaby Resources Ltd. ( (AU:CNB) ).

Carnaby Resources Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 25, 2025, at the Quest Kings Park in West Perth, Western Australia. The company will not be sending physical copies of the Notice of Annual General Meeting unless specifically requested by shareholders, instead providing digital access through their website and email communications. Shareholders are encouraged to vote prior to the meeting through proxy voting, with instructions available online. This meeting is significant for shareholders as it involves voting on resolutions that affect their shareholding.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CNB) stock is a Buy with a A$0.87 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Carnaby Resources Ltd. stock, see the AU:CNB Stock Forecast page.

More about Carnaby Resources Ltd.

Carnaby Resources Ltd. is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: CNB). The company operates within the resources sector, focusing on exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 929,557

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$109.6M

For detailed information about CNB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue