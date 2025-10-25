tiprankstipranks
Cargotec Corp’s Earnings Call: Mixed Sentiments Amid U.S. Challenges

Cargotec Corp (OTC) ((FI:HIAB)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Cargotec Corp’s recent earnings call presented a mixed sentiment, highlighting both positive developments and significant challenges. The company announced new strategic partnerships and product launches, alongside growth in the services sector. However, these positives were overshadowed by declining sales and profitability in the U.S. market, primarily due to trade tensions, prompting a planned cost reduction program.

Partnership with Forterra

Hiab, a business area within Cargotec, announced a strategic partnership with Forterra to develop automated solutions for their Load Handling Systems business. This collaboration is expected to enhance Hiab’s technological capabilities and market reach.

Launch of New Products

Hiab introduced a 3.5-ton truck-mounted forklift for the EU market and the smartest cable hoist solution in the U.S. under the GALFAB brand. These product launches are aimed at strengthening Hiab’s product portfolio and addressing specific market needs.

Revised Climate Targets

In a bid to enhance its sustainability efforts, Hiab announced revised long-range climate targets, aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. This move aligns with global trends towards sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Strong Performance in EMEA and APAC

Despite challenges in other regions, Hiab reported a robust order intake in EMEA and APAC, with increases of 26% and 11% respectively for the quarter. This growth highlights the company’s strong market position in these regions.

Services Business Growth

The services sector showed significant growth, with services accounting for 34% of sales and maintaining a profitability level of 23.5%. This sector’s expansion underscores its importance to Hiab’s overall business strategy.

ECO Portfolio Sales Increase

Hiab’s ECO portfolio sales saw a 23% increase year-to-date, driven by demand for circular, climate, and lifting solutions. This growth reflects the market’s increasing preference for sustainable and efficient products.

Decline in U.S. Market

Sales in the Americas decreased by 21% in the quarter, largely due to trade tensions and delayed customer decision-making. This decline significantly impacted Hiab’s overall financial performance.

Overall Sales Decline

The company experienced an overall sales decline of 11% in the quarter and 6% year-to-date compared to the previous year. This downturn was primarily attributed to challenges in the U.S. market.

Decrease in Comparable Operating Profit

Comparable operating profit decreased by 24% in the quarter, mainly due to reduced sales in the U.S. This decline highlights the financial impact of ongoing trade tensions.

Challenges with Trade Tensions

Ongoing trade tensions have negatively affected order intake and sales, particularly in the U.S. market. These challenges necessitate strategic adjustments to mitigate their impact.

Cost Reduction Program Announcement

In response to these challenges, Hiab announced a cost reduction program targeting approximately EUR 20 million in savings by 2026. This initiative aims to improve financial resilience and operational efficiency.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Hiab’s guidance reflects cautious optimism. The company’s comparable operating profit margin decreased to 11.4% from 13.4% last year, primarily due to U.S. sales declines. While order intake for the quarter declined by 3%, year-to-date orders rose slightly by 1%. Despite regional disparities, the services business and ECO portfolio continue to show promising growth.

In conclusion, Cargotec Corp’s earnings call painted a picture of both opportunities and challenges. While strategic partnerships, product launches, and service sector growth are positive signs, the decline in U.S. sales and profitability due to trade tensions remains a significant hurdle. The company’s proactive measures, including a cost reduction program and revised climate targets, indicate a strategic approach to navigating these challenges.

