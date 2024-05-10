CareRx Corporation Shows Resilience in Q1 2024

Carerx Corporation (TSE:CRRX) has released an update.

CareRx Corporation, a leader in pharmacy services for seniors, announced its Q1 2024 results with a slight revenue dip to $89.7 million but showed improved efficiency with a growth in Adjusted EBITDA margin to $7.4 million. Despite a net loss of $0.5 million for the quarter, the company highlighted reductions in finance costs and successful cost savings initiatives from the previous year. CareRx remains focused on technological advancements and operational improvements to support its commitment to the seniors living sector.

