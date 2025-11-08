CareCloud’s Q3 Earnings: Growth and Strategic Moves

Carecloud, Inc. ((CCLD)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

CareCloud, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 Results Amid Strategic Growth Initiatives

The recent earnings call for CareCloud, Inc. reflected a generally positive sentiment, highlighting the company’s robust revenue growth, strategic acquisitions, and advancements in AI capabilities. These factors have contributed to increased profitability and positive earnings. However, there was a note of caution regarding the debt incurred from the Medsphere acquisition, though the company is actively addressing this issue.

Revenue and Growth

CareCloud reported a revenue of $31.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, marking a 9% increase from the same period last year. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $117 million to $119 million, up from the previous forecast of $111 million to $114 million, indicating strong confidence in its growth trajectory.

Strategic Acquisitions

The company completed two significant acquisitions: Medsphere and Map App. These acquisitions are strategic moves to expand CareCloud’s market reach and enhance its capabilities. Medsphere allows CareCloud to penetrate the hospital market, while Map App boosts its analytics and benchmarking capabilities.

AI Milestones

CareCloud launched the Agentic AI front desk solution, which has been a notable success. This AI solution managed over 70% of incoming patient calls without human intervention and achieved over 80% success in appointment scheduling and related tasks, showcasing the company’s advancements in AI technology.

Profitability and Earnings

The company reported an improvement in GAAP EPS by $0.08 year-over-year to $0.04, and a 13% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $7.7 million. CareCloud’s GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $3.1 million, reflecting its enhanced profitability.

Debt from Medsphere Acquisition

The acquisition of Medsphere was partially financed through a line of credit, resulting in a $4.9 million balance. CareCloud has expressed its intention to pay off this balance promptly, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining financial health.

Forward-Looking Guidance

CareCloud has updated its financial guidance, raising its full-year revenue expectations to between $117 million and $119 million. The company also reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA guidance at $26 million to $28 million and GAAP EPS guidance of $0.10 to $0.13. These projections underscore the company’s confidence in its strategic initiatives and growth potential.

In conclusion, CareCloud’s earnings call conveyed a positive outlook, driven by strong revenue growth, strategic acquisitions, and advancements in AI. While there are concerns about the debt from the Medsphere acquisition, the company’s proactive measures to address it are reassuring. Investors can look forward to continued growth and profitability as CareCloud capitalizes on its strategic initiatives.

