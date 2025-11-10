CareCloud Plans Double Dividends for Series B Stock

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from CareCloud ( (CCLD) ) is now available.

CareCloud announced a plan to pay double monthly dividends on its Series B Preferred Stock starting January 2026, aiming to address 14 months of accumulated unpaid dividends from November 2023 through December 2024. This decision reflects CareCloud’s successful financial turnaround, with improved margins and growing recurring revenues, and is designed to fulfill obligations to shareholders without diluting common stock. The double payments are expected to continue until the arrears are fully satisfied, anticipated by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

Spark’s Take on CCLD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CCLD is a Neutral.

CareCloud’s overall stock score is driven by a stable financial position and positive earnings call results, highlighting revenue growth and strategic initiatives. However, the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield weigh down the valuation score. Technical indicators show moderate strength, contributing to a balanced outlook.

More about CareCloud

CareCloud is a company that brings innovation to the healthcare industry through its AI and technology-enabled solutions. Their offerings include revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health records, business intelligence, patient experience management, and digital health. CareCloud serves over 40,000 providers, helping them enhance patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Average Trading Volume: 551,235

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $146.9M

