Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) has released an update.

Cardiol Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company specializing in heart disease treatments, has completed a public offering, raising US$13.5 million through the sale of its Class A common shares. These funds are earmarked for the clinical development of CardiolRx, aimed at treating recurrent pericarditis, and other corporate expenses.

