Cardiol Therapeutics Advances Heart Failure Treatment with New Research Publication

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

Cardiol Therapeutics ( (TSE:CRDL) ) has issued an announcement.

Cardiol Therapeutics has announced the publication of research in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Basic to Translational Science, supporting the development of its subcutaneous drug candidate, CRD-38, for heart failure treatment. The research indicates that CRD-38 significantly improves cardiac function and reduces key heart failure mechanisms, which could enhance the company’s market positioning and provide new treatment avenues for a condition with high hospitalization and mortality rates.

More about Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease.

YTD Price Performance: -10.95%

Average Trading Volume: 325,022

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $95.69M

Find detailed analytics on CRDL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.