CardioComm Secures Funding for ECG Platform Expansion

The latest announcement is out from Cardiocomm Solutions ( (TSE:EKG) ).

CardioComm Solutions has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for a loan facility of $512,000, which will be used to finalize and commercialize its GEMS FLEX and 14-day Holter/LTCM ECG software platform. This flagship product is expected to become the company’s main offering, enhancing remote monitoring and ECG analysis capabilities for healthcare professionals and patients. The funding will support the product’s market-ready release, user feedback reviews, targeted marketing, and post-launch support. The transaction involves related party transactions with insiders of the company, which are compliant with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 regulations.

More about Cardiocomm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions is a global medical provider specializing in consumer heart monitoring and medical electrocardiogram (ECG) software solutions. The company offers products for recording, viewing, analyzing, and storing ECGs for cardiac patient diagnosis and management. Their products are distributed worldwide through an external network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm holds ISO 13485 and ISO 27001 certifications, is HIPAA compliant, and possesses medical device clearances and sales licenses.

Average Trading Volume: 80,389

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.97M

