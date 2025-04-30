CardieX Limited Reports Quarterly Cash Flow with Strategic Financing Boost

CardieX ( (AU:CDX) ) has shared an update.

CardieX Limited reported its quarterly cash flow, highlighting a net cash outflow from operating activities of $2.058 million, primarily due to substantial staff and administrative costs. Despite a challenging quarter, the company secured $250,000 from C2 Ventures Funding Commitment Agreement and other share applications, contributing to a net cash inflow from financing activities of $7.923 million year-to-date, which could bolster its financial position and support ongoing operations.

CardieX Limited operates in the health technology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of medical devices and digital solutions for cardiovascular health management. The company targets both consumer and clinical markets, aiming to provide innovative solutions for monitoring and managing heart health.

