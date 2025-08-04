Card Factory CEO Increases Stake with Share Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Card Factory ( (GB:CARD) ) has issued an update.

Card Factory plc announced that its CEO, Darcy Willson-Rymer, acquired 18,419 ordinary shares through an option exercise under the company’s SAYE Scheme 2015. This transaction increases his total shareholding to 901,921 shares, representing 0.26% of the company’s issued share capital, reflecting a continued commitment to the company’s growth and stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CARD) stock is a Buy with a £185.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Card Factory stock, see the GB:CARD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CARD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CARD is a Outperform.

Card Factory’s strong financial performance and undervaluation are significant positives, supported by promising corporate events such as strategic acquisitions. Although technical analysis shows mixed signals, the overall outlook is positive.

More about Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates in the retail industry, focusing on the sale of greeting cards, gifts, and related products. The company is known for its wide range of affordable cards and gift items, catering primarily to the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,305,574

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £355.4M

